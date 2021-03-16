Everybody Hates Chris Animated Reboot In Development At CBS

Everybody Hates Chris is apparently getting revival - as an animated series that's reportedly in development over at CBS Studios. Everybody Hates Chris was the acclaimed series based on comedian Chris Rock's life growing up in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, in the 1980s. It played on the title of Everybody Loves Raymond by showcasing the hard-luck daily life and coming-of-age situations young Chris (Tyler James Williams) went through while framing those tales as the foundation for the comedian's future material. The show featured the talents of Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Chris's dad and Tichina Arnold (Martin) playing his mother. No word on whether or not the original cast would voice the animated series.

