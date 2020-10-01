Netflix's F Is for Family Ending After Season 5

✖

Yet another Netflix original is coming to an end. The streaming service announced on Thursday that comedian Bill Burr's animated series F Is for Family would be wrapping up its run next year. The fourth season of F Is for Family was released earlier in 2020, and the show has been renewed for Season 5. However, the fifth season will indeed be its last, as the streamer bids farewell to another animated series.

Burr created the series along with Michael Price and lends his voice as the patriarch of the Murphy Family. The show follows the Murphys, and Irish-American family, throughout the 1970s. The fifth season hasn't been given a premiere date just yet but it will arrive at some point in 2021.

In addition to Burr, the cast of F Is for Family includes Laura Dern, Justin Long, Debi Derryberry, Haley Reinhart, and Sam Rockwell.

“Thank you to all the fans that watched this show. Thanks to Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley Victoria Vaughn, Ted Sarandos and all the INCREDIBLE writers, performers, animators, editors and musicians that made this show happen,” Burr said on Thursday. “Special thanks to the Captain of the Ship: The great Mike Price! I love all you guys!”

“Working on this show with the great Bill Burr, Vince Vaughn, and our amazing cast, writers, producers and crew has been the greatest joy of my life, and I’m thrilled that we get to do one more season with the Murphys," said Price. "I’ll be forever grateful to everyone at Netflix, Gaumont and Wild West who let us share this stressed-out, foul-mouthed and loving family with the world."

“It has been so great to see Mike and Bill – two guys I admire and respect – create something like this and build it from the ground-up. It has been a lot of fun getting to be a part of it, and I’m looking forward to continuing to support their vision, for the final season,” added Vince Vaughn, one of the show's producers. “A big thanks to Ted Sarandos and the whole Netflix team for being so supportive during this great journey.”

The first four seasons of F Is for Family are currently available to stream on Netflix.