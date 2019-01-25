‘F Is for Family’ Renewed by Netflix for Season 4

The strong animation presence continues for Netflix, as another one of its popular cartoon series is coming back for more next year.

This week, Netflix announced that Bill Burr’s raunchy comedy F Is for Family has been renewed for a fourth season. The series has been given a 10 episode Season 4 order, with the new installment set to arrive in 2020.

Videos by ComicBook.com

F Is for Family is based on the real-life upbringing of Burr, who co-created and stars in the series. Burr is joined in the cast by Laura Dern, Justin Long, and Sam Rockwell.

Michael Price co-created the series alongside Burr, and the duo serve as executive producers alongside Vince Vaughn, Peter Billingsley, Katie O’Connell, Elisa Todd Eliis, Sidonie Dumas, and Christophe Riandee. The show is produced by Vaughn’s Wild West Television, alongside Gaumont International Television, the studio behind Narcos.

This is yet another movie by Netflix to beef up its animation presence. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant is currently preparing to launch an in-house animation studio to make even better money off of the genre. This studio will produce original TV series for both children and adults, as well as feature films.

F Is for Family is one of many adult-oriented animated series in Netflix’s lineup. BoJack Horseman is the most notable of the group, as it was one of the first widely-known Netflix originals, animated or otherwise. In the past couple of years, coming-of-age comedy Big Mouth and Matt Groening’s Disenchantment have also become substantial hits.

Even in the wake of successful adult animation, Netflix is still turning in plenty of high quality series for viewers of all ages. Shows like Voltron: Legendary Defender, Hilda, Trollhunters, 3Below, and The Dragon Prince have all become beloved entries to the lineup. These series were recently joined by the animated reboot of Carmen Sandiego, which stars Gina Rodriguez and Finn Wolfhard. You can read our full review of the series here.

Are you excited for another season of F Is for Family? What’s your favorite Netflix animated series? Let us know in the comments!