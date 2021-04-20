Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Marvel Reveals Final Poster Ahead of Last Episode

✖

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are professional co-workers — but not necessarily a team — in the latest in a series of posters inspired by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The penultimate episode of the Marvel Studios original series, "Truth," sees the former "wingmen" of the retired Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) team up to take on renegade Super Soldier John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the new Captain America, after he uses Steve's star-spangled shield to publicly execute a member of the fugitive Karli Morgenthau's (Erin Kellyman) super-powered Flag Smashers.

In the series finale, where the Falcon suits up and soars into action as an all-new Captain America, things come to a head when Sam and Bucky face-off with hired fighter Batroc (Georges St-Pierre) and the Flag Smashers, who were last seen initiating an attack on the Global Repatriation Council headquarters in New York City. Elsewhere, the ex-Cap John Walker forges a new shield he'll wield as the U.S. Agent.

"We wanted Sam to engage in both a public and private conversation of what it means for a Black man to pick up such an iconic historically white symbol," series director Kari Skogland told Entertainment Weekly about Sam's decision to reclaim Captain America's shield in Episode 5. "By starting off with his acknowledgment of how important it is as a symbol, and that it is connected to a bygone era, Sam opens the door to the idea that what defines a hero today is not the same ideal as it was when Steve first picked up the shield."

Skogland continued: "It is important that we explore all sides to its future as a symbol, given it represents the American flag and the deep history that comes with something that represents equality and freedom," the director continued. "It needs to be an ongoing discussion because those very coveted ideas that are the core to the American Dream are actually fragile and need to be protected from those that go down a slippery slope, no matter how well-intentioned, that actually puts freedom and equality in the crosshairs."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere its sixth and final episode on Friday, April 23, on Disney+.

