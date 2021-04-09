The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans Are Freaking Out Over John Walker’s Shocking Use of Cap’s Shield
The fourth episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "The Whole World Is Watching," was an exciting ride that ended with a shocking twist. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) accidentally kills Lemar Hoskins/Battlestar (Clé Bennett) in a fight, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) takes some drastic measures that have shocked Marvel fans. After secretly taking the super-soldier serum, Walker chases after Flag Smashers, but he's unable to find Karli. The new Captain America takes his anger out on another member of Karli's group, using the famous shield as his murder weapon. Naturally, fans are growing to hate Walker even more, but they're also loving Russell's performance.
Russell is very aware of the hate his character is getting, in fact, he doesn't mind it. "It would be an honor, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe," Russell previously told USA Today. "I don't think there's really been many MCU characters who've had quite the dilemma he's had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world," Russell explained. "He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that's what Marines are. They're not Steve Rogers, they're not the same. They're not like Boy Scouts anymore. They're a little bit more gnarly."
You can check out some of the reactions to that big John Walker moment below...
#NotMyCap
prevnext
words that john walker will never understand pic.twitter.com/Iq8YWEzKaj— pau | tfatws (@wintersholland) April 9, 2021
Deep Thought
prevnext
#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers— orlane ⍟ (@wxntersbarnes) April 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
i honestly love what they’re doing here. it shows that symbols are a reflection of who’s carrying them. with these two captain americas, the shield has different meaning. john walker is everything that steve rogers didn’t want to be. pic.twitter.com/vP8gptcEJc
Wyatt Russell > John Walker
prevnext
Spoilers #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— rxchel (@moonjellic) April 9, 2021
.
.
.
Yes we hate john walker but lets appreciate wyatt russell for portraying walker very well. He's a good actor and it shows. We hate his character even more now pic.twitter.com/N28onLyuTY
Does Twitter Exist in the MCU?!
prevnext
TW: BLOOD, TFATWS SPOILERS #FalconAndWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier— leann || tfatws spoilers !! (@moonchildloki) April 9, 2021
.
.
the citizens really said "john walker's true colors, caught in 4k" pic.twitter.com/tGzqMImNlF
Team Sam Forever
prevnext
The whole point of John Walker is that his actions are the opposite of the Captain America ideology and it will come to the point where it’s indefensible. Flaws in a character make them so much more compelling. It was always meant to reinforce why Sam should have the shield pic.twitter.com/yzzWqwm1iZ— Aniq ⎊ (@aniqrahman) April 9, 2021
Womp Womp
prevnext
#TFATWS spoilers— jane (tfatws spoilers) (@jameswolfbarnes) April 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
john walker “being cap is the first time I’ve been able to do something that actually feels right”
also john walker 5 mins later: pic.twitter.com/k5bHObTIDU
Night and Day
prevnext
⚠️spoiler TFATWS⚠️#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier— federica🐨 ⍟ TFATWS era (@moonishbabe) April 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
steve rogers john walker
using the shield using the shield
to protect to kill pic.twitter.com/lnvuHOIGuQ
#ZemoWasRight
prevnext
#FalconAndWinterSoldier #tfatws episode 4 spoilers— zach (@civiiswar) April 9, 2021
,
,
the serum made john walker go from bad to worse in less than a day bye pic.twitter.com/FIQlHohdjw
Hurts to Watch
prevnext
#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers
john walker really turned steve’s symbol of protection into a weapon pic.twitter.com/UwowfUO39V— ً elle ?! (@enbyrogers) April 9, 2021
More Comparisons
prevnext
[#TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers]— immy • SPOILER WARNING (@chaibucky) April 9, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
-
steve rogers losing his best friend vs john walker losing his best friend pic.twitter.com/RN9snKRMGk
We Love a Crossover Meme
prevnext
#FalconAndTheWinterSoldier spoilers— Zach // tfatws spoilers (@wandasfruitbowl) April 9, 2021
.
.
.
.
.
.
John Walker after episode 4: pic.twitter.com/6IWLxkSv6m
In Conclusion
prev
we need to discuss how good Wyatt Russell's performance as John Walker is. I haven't seen a character this hated in a long time, and it all comes down to how good his performance is. So damn good. pic.twitter.com/IiVpoqvAEw— Fraser (@JediNabber) April 9, 2021