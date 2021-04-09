The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Fans Are Freaking Out Over John Walker’s Shocking Use of Cap’s Shield

The fourth episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "The Whole World Is Watching," was an exciting ride that ended with a shocking twist. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! After Karli Morgenthau (Erin Kellyman) accidentally kills Lemar Hoskins/Battlestar (Clé Bennett) in a fight, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) takes some drastic measures that have shocked Marvel fans. After secretly taking the super-soldier serum, Walker chases after Flag Smashers, but he's unable to find Karli. The new Captain America takes his anger out on another member of Karli's group, using the famous shield as his murder weapon. Naturally, fans are growing to hate Walker even more, but they're also loving Russell's performance.

Russell is very aware of the hate his character is getting, in fact, he doesn't mind it. "It would be an honor, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe," Russell previously told USA Today. "I don't think there's really been many MCU characters who've had quite the dilemma he's had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world," Russell explained. "He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that's what Marines are. They're not Steve Rogers, they're not the same. They're not like Boy Scouts anymore. They're a little bit more gnarly."

You can check out some of the reactions to that big John Walker moment below...