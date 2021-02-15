Falcon and the Winter Soldier Fan Spots Major Zemo Change in Latest Trailer

✖

Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans have spotted a major Baron Zemo change in the latest trailer. Previous looks at the Marvel villain showed him walking around Sokovia talking about how he was going to pick his work back up. But the latest trailer from the Super Bowl paints a slightly different picture. Some clever photo editing from Marvel Studios has that statue memorial in the middle of the capital looking a bit bigger than before. Also, there’s some lettering at the base that’s been enhanced, which people have already begun trying to decipher. A Tom Hiddleston fan account (The delightful @addictedxtom) posted the screengrab of the new memorial. You can see that this was probably built to commemorate the people lost in that battle from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Marvel Studios head man Kevin Feige has been open about how these Disney+ shows are legitimately new territory for the company. Early fan reaction to WandaVision has reinforced that their storytelling will take unexpected turns in this new phase of the MCU. He talked to Collider about the new format choices.

"I have no intention to leave my work unfinished" BARON ZEMO SUPREMACY #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/S5dIwi4wSF — macaroni wandavision spoilers (@addictedxtom) February 8, 2021

"Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes," Feige explained. "So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.

