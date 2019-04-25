The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV Spot Reveals Different Footage During Super Bowl

✖

Fans finally got a new look at Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, set to premiere on Disney+ next month. But the full trailer debuted online, while everyone watching Super Bowl 2021 were treated to a different version with other footage. The full trailer features all of the quips, comedy, and action-packed moments that fans have come to expect from a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time it's coming to the small screen. While we wait to find out who will fulfill the legacy of Captain America, Bucky and Sam are teaming up to take down the returning threat of Baron Zemo.

In the spot that aired on CBS, there was a look at Captain America's costume and shield on display in what appears to be a museum, absent from the full trailer released online. Check it out in the trailer below:

Spot exibido no #SuperBowl de Falcão e o Soldado Invernal. pic.twitter.com/EkCq1MwMC0 — Hospício Nerd (@hospicionerd) February 8, 2021

Fans are excited for the future of Captain America, as it seems likely that either Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson or Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes will pick up the shield and the mantle — or maybe even both. Mackie previously spoke out on the widely assumed possibility that his character will become the next hero to be known as Captain America.

“No, we don't know that yet. The show, the idea of the show is basically, you know, and at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Cap decided he was going into retirement and he asked me if I would take up the shield, but at no point in time, did I agree to or say that I would be Captain America,” Mackie clarified. “So the show walks the line of who is going to take up the shield and who's going to be Captain America if Steve isn't coming back.”

These Disney+ series will be very different from the Marvel Studios movies, which usually clock in around 2 hours. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed how each show will be different depending on the format, giving new details about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's run time.

"Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes," Feige told Collider. "So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes. Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney+ on March 19th.