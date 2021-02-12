Falcon and the Winter Soldier Spoilers Reveal Major Change to Captain America Villain

✖

Some Falcon and the Winter Soldier spoilers reveal a major change to a Captain America villain. Erin Kellyman was known to be a bad guy in the series, but this week has brought confirmation that she will be a part of the Flag Smashers. Karli Morgenthau is the name of her character according to The Illumined. Now, in the comics, the Flag-Smasher is a villain that opposes world governments of every stripe, which would make him naturally run into Captain America. But the MCU is putting their spin on Karl Morgenthau by making him into a network of people who oppose nationalistic leadership. One could speculate that the decision-makers decided to roll ULTIMATUM (The Underground Liberated Totally Integrated Mobile Army To Unite Mankind for people who don’t know) and the villain itself all into one. So, there are surely more details to come.

During Disney’s Investor Day presentation late last year, Kevin Feige talked about how much of the focus on Disney+ going forward would involve the MCU.

"Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall."

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, long-form stories in ways that we’ve never done before," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during an unveiling of the Disney+ streaming service. "These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes.”

“These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen."

