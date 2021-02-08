New Falcon and the Winter Soldier Poster Reveals Best Look at Baron Zemo

✖

As most expected, Disney used one of its advertising slots during Super Bowl 55 to release a new television spot in support of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the next Marvel Studios show coming to Disney+. As WandaVision begins to wind down, more focus is being placed on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a marketing cycle that includes the release of Twitter emojis. It also happens to include an all-new poster featuring most of the characters involved in the series.

As you would think, both Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are featured prominently — but then there's a fresh new look at Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). If you look close enough, you can also see USAgent (Wyatt Russell) and the Flag Smashers, led by Erin Kellyman's unnamed character.

There's still not all too much revealed about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier just quite yet, other than the fact Mackie himself has said the series will, in fact, determine the next character to don the Captain America mantle.

“See, at the end of Endgame, Sam didn’t accept the shield. If you remember, he told Steve [Rogers], ‘It doesn’t feel right because the shield is yours.’ So, the show is a long way of figuring around who’s gonna be Captain America,” Mackie revealed. “Where’s the shield gonna end up. And, Who is going to be Captain America, and is that moniker going to come back. Is someone going to hold that moniker again?”

“It’s a really good show, I was worried when I first heard it was streaming,” Mackie began. “That the quality would be lost. That it would turn into this idea of what these movies could be, and they wouldn’t be able to do the action sequences, and give us the look that we’re accustomed to when it comes to these Marvel movies. The action sequences are mind-blowing. The story is great, you really get to know the characters and fall in love with the characters. As you can see with WandaVision. It just brings you further into the universe. So, it’s not going to disappoint. I’m excited for people to see it.”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th.

