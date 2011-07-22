The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Brings Back the Captain America The First Avenger’s “Star-Spangled Man” Song With a Big Band Remix

✖

Captain America: The First Avenger got a little shout out during the lastest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The “Star Spangled Man” gets rolling with an extended look at John Walker as the “new” Captain America. Sam Wilson decided to donate the shield to The Smithsonian and the government wasted little time in getting a new body into the suit and holding that shield as a signal of hope. For his big unveiling on Good Morning America, the government wants to make a splash, and they pull up the playbook from Cap’s first go around. In the episode, they remix “The Star Spangled Man” from the first movie as a marching band number. Some MCU fans might balk at the idea of taking Alan Menken’s song and applying it to someone who did not inherit the mantle in an organic way. But, it’s a clever way to draw a through-line between the two characters. The inclusion of the song also helps highlight that before he was a true hero, Steve Rogers was a marketing initiative.

After his first appearance, John Walker actor Wyatt Russell have his read on the differences between his Captain America and the first one. It turns out he was already hinting at how much of a gap there would be between the two men in a conversation with USA Today.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

“I don't think there's really been many MCU characters who've had quite the dilemma he's had in terms of trying to fit into this sort of moralistic superhero world,” Russell began. “He's been thrust into this role as Captain America and he's going to do it his way, and he wants to do it right. But his way is a very specific way that he has learned through being basically a trained human hunter. I mean, that's what Marines are. They're not Steve Rogers, they're not the same. They're not like Boy Scouts anymore. They're a little bit more gnarly."

“There's always an element of reality (in the show) where it's like, well, sometimes you need that guy, and it's not always pretty. It’s fun to play those characters because they're always at odds with themselves,” he continued. “They're always at odds with their own abilities and with their own moral compass. They know what is right, kind of, but they also want to win and they battle with that.”

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

