The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Final Trailer Released

Just five days ahead of the show's premiere, Marvel Studios and Disney+ have released the final trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The show stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes as Captain America's two friends and proteges try to live up to their mentor's legacy. The series sees Falcon and Winter Soldier reuniting with their ex-SHIELD agent ally Sharon Carter, a.k.a. Agent 13, and taking on the terrorists Helmut Zemo and Flag-Smasher. The show is Marvel's second television show on Disney+ and, according to Stan, decidedly different from what its predecessor, WandaVision, had to offer.

"I think WandaVision is a really interesting, different show from Marvel, and it's tonally in its own world," Stan told Total Film. "I think we are also tonally in our own world in line with what the Captain America franchise movies have been -- The Winter Soldier, Civil War -- and so I think we follow a much more ground, relatable approach.

"It's a continuation of the story, and we finally get enough time with these characters. We never got a chance to really fully understand where they come from and the ability to explore that in the tone of the movies, having the action and now more of the character, has been really nice."

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, "All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up—or rather, work together—when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home."

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as head writer, the six-episode series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl. The series also features Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez.

What do you think of the final trailer for Marvel Studios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” debuts on Disney+ March 19, 2021. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

