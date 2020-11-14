The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Shares NSFW Rant About Loki Actor Tom Hiddleston

✖

Whatever you do, don't plaster Sebastian Stan's trailer with photos of Tom Hiddleston. As evidenced by a NSFW rant The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star posted on Thursday, he doesn't take kindly when others allow the Loki star to take over his trailer in the form of printed photographs. The video takes place immediately after the MCU superstar gets back to his trailer on set, only to find it full of dozens of pictures of Hiddleston someone on set printed off to tape around Stan's trailer.

"I would have started to film before I opened the door if I knew what I was going to walk into. Are you f-cking kidding me?" Stan said as a smile spread across his face. "Oh my God! [laughs] Well, well, well, f-ck me, well. Alright, you guys have raised the bar. I guess, um...this took a lot of work. Fine! You can see all the work that has gone...all the work that has gone into all of this. It's every picture this man has ever taken and more."

It has yet to be seen when Stan and Hiddleston will team up for the inevitable Winter Soldier & Loki buddy comedy this viral Instagram post will leave fans begging for.

Loki is currently in production and according to Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso, it should wrap photography before the end of the year if it manages to stick to schedule. In one recent interview, Alonso said the show has four to five weeks left for principal photography.

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Disney+ show. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has yet to set a release date.

