Family Matters Funko Pops Include An Urkel Figure With Chase

TGIF! Oh wait, it's Thursday. Looks like the Family Matters sitcom isn't running its usual time slot as far as the Funko Pop drop is concerned. The lineup includes Carl Winslow, Eddie Winslow, Laura Winslow, and, of course, Steve Urkel who literally stole the show 11 episodes into the show's run, which lasted from 1989 to 1998. If you're lucky, you'll get the rare suave Stefan Urquelle Chase version, though the standard nerdy version is the only one you truly need.

The Family Matters Funko Pop collection is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $59+ with the code FREESHIP59) and here on Amazon now. On a day when we also got Funko Pop drops for Lizzie McGuire and That's So Raven, we're sensing a theme here.

In related news, Urkel actor Jaleel White recently revealed that he will be part of the cast on the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. While appearing on a hockey broadcast and being asked about future projects, White revealed, "I'm actually gonna be in a new series on Disney+ starring Jude Law, called Skeleton Crew. Yeah, it's coming out in November, November/December, and it's part of the Star Wars universe. So that's a big change for me, man! I had to do two hours of makeup every day -- I get to play a pirate."

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

Skeleton Crew will follow a ragtag group of lost kids trying to find their way home. It will star Jude Law in a significant, but mysterious role.

"Jon Watts came to me, very much wanting to do a sort of Goonies in Star Wars," Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy exclusively told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration last year. "Needless to say, I'm going to say yes. And so it's just evolved out of that kind of enthusiasm in wanting to tell stories in this space."

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is expected to premiere on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.