Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, and High School Musical Added to Disney 100 Funko Pop Line

Speaking of Lizzie McGuire, If you were hoping that the attempted revival would ever see the light of day, don't get your hopes up. Earlier this year, Hilary Duff revealed that Disney has not contacted her about bringing the show back to life. You can imagine what would have been via the details below.

What would the Lizzie McGuire revival be about?

As Duff has revealed in interviews over the past few years, the new iteration of Lizzie McGuire was set to authentically depict Lizzie in her 30s, and previous reports indicated that that would involve storylines about sex and cheating. Several of Duff's previous co-stars were set to return in the series, including Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Adam Lamberg.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her," Duff explained, "and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f-ck?'"

Duff also addressed the possibility of her "leaking" the revival episodes, and revealed that although the thought has crossed her mind, she still regards the project to not be "dead" or "alive."

"I like the way you think," Duff revealed. "I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times. But I wouldn't, because in my 34 years I've realized that everything does happen for a reason. There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive."

As for That's So Raven, a spinoff dubbed Raven's Home got off the ground on the Disney Channel in 2017 and has run for 6 seasons thus far.