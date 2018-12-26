‘Z Nation’ Fans Are Asking Netflix To Pick Up The Show

SYFY announced earlier this weekend that they would be canceling Z Nation after five seasons on the channel. In the wake of the cancellation, fans have taken to social media to ask Netflix to pick up the show for another season.

The popular streaming giant already carries the first four seasons of the show and has already ordered an eight-episode prequel series titled Black Summer. Needless to say, it appears the platform has a decent enough working relationship with The Asylum — the studio behind Z Nation and the Sharknado franchise.

David Michael Latt — CEO of The Asylum — announced news of the cancellation through a live video on his Periscope profile earlier in the weekend. The exec even made sure to mention it wasn’t the end of the franchise.

“We wanted to tell you face to face… that we were not renewed for Season 6,” Latt said in the video. “We’re stopping at Season 5. We’re very sad, but we’re also really grateful with the opportunities that we had on the show.:

“This is not the end of anything,” he continued. “This is just the beginning of a lot of things.”

Z Nation season five wraps up with the series finale on December 28th. The first four seasons of the show are now streaming on Netflix.

Keep scrolling to read a handful of fans petitioning Netflix to pick up Z Nation.

