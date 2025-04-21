Fans Will Never Forgive Netflix for Failing to Give this Beloved Crew Its Own Series

There is nothing more exciting than the news that a beloved novel series is getting an adaptation. So naturally, fans were thrilled to learn that Netflix had purchased the rights to Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone series. However, that excitement quickly turned to a bit of puzzlement when it was also revealed that the adaptation would combine Shadow and Bone with another of Bardugo’s series, Six of Crows. On the surface, it makes a certain level of sense, as both series are set in the same world and even share several characters. However, pretending that these series didn’t deserve individual attention for their respective plots would be a lie.

The Shadow and Bone adaptation was first announced in 2020, and again, fans couldn’t be more excited by the news. The first season received positive praise despite combining two adventures and sets of characters. However, season two was not nearly as well received. Fans new to the world were confused by the storytelling, while longstanding fans were disappointed by the strange choices. Overall, it was decided that the story was rushed, doing a disservice to the charismatic characters fleshing out the world.

Shadow and Bone vs. Six of Crows

Over the years, Leigh Bardugo has written several arcs within a larger world, which fans dubbed the Grishaverse. The first was Shadow and Bone, which consisted of three novels (plus a graphic novel that was later added). Six of Crows came second, a duology that introduced new characters while playing with a few familiar faces.

Shadow and Bone introduced us to a fantastical world of magic, politics, and monsters. At the center of the story is Alina Starkov, a mapmaking soldier turned into something more, as it’s revealed she has hidden magical properties tied to a prophecy. Thus begins a dramatic adventure about the limitations of magic, the right to rule, and choosing what is right. Even with this brief description, it’s probably becoming clear why this plot should never have been rushed.

Meanwhile, Six of Crows is a heist set in a magical world. It’s a blast and a half, so don’t let that ultra-short description steer you away. As the title teases, Six of Crows follows a group of six characters called The Crows. Led by Kaz, this ragtag group is brought together for an incredibly high-stakes mission. Much as the adaptation would have you believe – no, that mission isn’t to steal away Alina Starkov. Their mission is to break into a seemingly impenetrable fortress tucked inside a country infamous for its horrible treatment of Grisha. In other words, while success could give the crew everything they ever wanted, failure would undoubtedly result in death – or worse.

Two Shows Should Never Have Become One

We get the temptation to tell multiple stories within the same world – we do! It worked for the novels, after all. However, combining two incredibly complex plots and a cast of characters into one story was a fatal mistake for Shadow and Bone. Let’s get the obvious problems out of the way. Shadow and Bone set itself up for a rapid pace by dealing with two arcs at once. It worked for season one but failed during season two, leaving viewers confused and feeling rushed. Then there’s the simple fact that Netflix put all their eggs in one basket, literally. Why do that when they could have had two potentially successful series?

Here’s the thing – even fans of the novels will likely tell you that they have a favorite series. We know which one we love more, and it’s probably pretty evident in the writing of this article. Simply put, by forcing the two tales together, they forced readers to bear through their lesser-liked story for the sake of the one they loved. Season 2’s reception proves why that doesn’t work. One of the biggest criticisms, which got louder in Season 2, is that the Crows were consistently pushed to the backburner despite having a more compelling cast of characters.

This brings us to the other problem – the Six of Crows story changed so much during the adaptation process, as the entire premise of the heist was retrofitted into Shadow and Bone. Admittedly, the characters were so compelling that we were able to overlook this during Season 1. Who cares if the heist changed, so long as they’re present, right? This was harder to ignore during Season 2, as The Crows inexplicably continued working with Alina, making their whole story feel secondary at best.

Here’s what hurts the most – the casting for The Crows was perfect. They brought the spark within these characters to life, and fans loved them. They were, without a doubt, the life of the Shadow and Bone series, and fans rightfully begged and begged for them to get their own spin-off. Unfortunately, that spin-off got axed alongside Shadow and Bone, thanks to the poor numbers of Season 2. It’s understandable for fans to still be upset about the series of decisions that led to that disappointment. We know we won’t be getting over this one anytime soon.

Shadow and Bone is available to stream on Netflix. Alternatively, one could dive into the source material written by Leigh Bardugo.