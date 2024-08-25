One Piece Crew Pushed Netflix to Keep Seasons Two Arcs Intact: Report

Despite all the odds, One Piece has done it. The epic manga has been around for decades, and thanks to Eiichiro Oda, the franchise is thriving. The series broke all expectations last year when Netflix’s One Piece went live and showed that Hollywood could do a live-action anime justice. And according to a recent report, the crew behind the show is fighting hard to keep One Piece season two are authentic as possible.

The report comes from Nux, a popular virtual YouTuber, as they are friends with One Piece showrunner Matt Owens. According to the YouTuber, Owens dedicated himself to pacing out season two of Netflix’s adaptation. However, some problems began to arise. The report says some execs at Netflix wanted to streamline or even cut arcs from season two to reach Alabasta faster, but Owens pushed back on the notion.

After all, One Piece is the definition of a long game. Oda has spent decades with the story, building up each piece to play off down the line. This masterful story construction has made Oda a legend with fans, and Owens did not want to skimp on any important building blocks just to reach the Alabasta arc sooner.

This report echoes Oda’s own investment in the live-action adaptation. The One Piece creator has final say on all aspects of the show, and thankfully, Oda has found a true ally in Owens. The showrunner-writer was integral in making Netflix’s One Piece a success. Back in season one, Owens did have to cut some darlings like Zoro vs Hatchi and Sanji vs Kuroobi to make room for other pressing story matters. Still, the heart of One Piece was perfectly adapted into live action, and that is what matters most. Owens has fought for the fandom since stepping into his role as showrunner, and this latest report only bolsters his reputation.

If you have not seen Netflix’s One Piece, the hit live-action series is now streaming. You can also find the original One Piece anime streaming on Netflix as well as Crunchyroll. At this time, no word has been given on when Netflix’s One Piece will post season two. The series began production on its new episodes this summer, and reports suggest One Piece will return next year. So hopefully, the seas fare well for the Straw Hat crew!

What do you make of this latest One Piece report? Are you looking forward to Netflix's new season?