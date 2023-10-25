Fargo Season 5 Official Trailer Released by FX Networks

Fargo is back for its fifth season in just under a month and on Wednesday, FX released the official trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the fan-favorite crime anthology. The new installment is set in Minnesota and North Dakota in its most modern time period to date and the trailer kicks off with quite a revelation: "your wife isn't who she says she is." The season stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and you can check out the trailer for yourself in the video below.

Here's how FX describes Season 5 of Fargo: "After an unexpected series of events lands 'Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon' (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. North Dakota Sheriff 'Roy Tillman' (Jon Hamm) has been searching for Dot for a long time. A rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman, Roy believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law. At his side is his loyal but feckless son, 'Gator' (Joe Keery), who is desperate to prove himself to his larger-than-life father. Too bad he's hopeless. So, when it comes to hunting Dot, Roy enlists 'Ole Munch' (Sam Spruell), a shadowy drifter of mysterious origin. With her deepest secrets beginning to unravel, Dot attempts to shield her family from her past, but her doting, well-meaning husband 'Wayne' (David Rysdahl) keeps running to his mother, 'Lorraine Lyon' (Jennifer Jason Leigh), for help. CEO of the largest Debt Collection Agency in the country, the 'Queen of Debt' is unimpressed with her son's choice in a wife and spares no opportunity to voice her disapproval. However, when Dot's unusual behavior catches the attention of Minnesota Police Deputy 'Indira Olmstead' (Richa Moorjani) and North Dakota Deputy 'Witt Farr' (Lamorne Morris), Lorraine appoints her in-house counsel and primary advisor, 'Danish Graves' (Dave Foley), to aid her daughter-in-law. After all, family is family. But Dot has an uncanny knack for survival. And with her back to the wall, she's about to show why one should never provoke a mother Lyon."

Fans Have Had a Little Bit of a Wait for Fargo Season 5

Fargo Season 5 was previously announced back in February 2021, and at that time it was announced that the season would be set in the year 2019 and ask the questions "when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping", and "what if your wife isn't yours?" Series creator Noah Hawley is expected to continue to serve as the series' director and executive producer.

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM, shared in a statement when the new season was first announced. "We cannot wait to see his vision for Season 5 come to life with our partners at FX."

"Noah and [producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, added.

The series was originally inspired by the 1996 Coen Brothers film of the same name and features various chronicles of deception, murder, and intrigue in and around Minnesota, though each of the tales mysteriously all lead back — in one way or another — to Fargo, North Dakota. Previous stars of the series have included Billy Bob Thorton, Martin Freeman, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Patrick Wilson, Carrie Coon, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Chris Rock, and Jessie Buckley.

Fargo Season 5 debuts November 21st on FX.