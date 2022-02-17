One of the more surprisingly successful continuations of a franchise has been FX’s Fargo TV series, inspired by the 1996 Coen brothers film, with the network confirming that the series is set to return for a fifth season. Given the specific nature of the original storyline, fans were left perplexed when the TV series was initially announced, only for the project to focus on replicating the darkly comedic tone of the source material as opposed to drawing direct connections to that narrative. Each season has explored a different storyline with little overlap between the seasons, as they jump forwards and backward in time.

While a premiere date for Season 5 has yet to be revealed, FX detailed, per Variety, that “the fifth season will take place in 2019 and asks the questions when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television,” Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM, shared in a statement. “We cannot wait to see his vision for Season 5 come to life with our partners at FX.”

Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment, added, “Noah and [producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series.”

While Fargo wasn’t Hawley’s first project, it was his breakout narrative, as the ambitious project avoided falling into the expected formula of merely replicating the events of the source material, instead embracing the idiosyncratic spirit of the Oscar-winning film. Following the success with Fargo, Hawley went on to develop Legion, another project that had odds stacked against it, only to become a critically acclaimed and entirely unconventional take on the world of Marvel Comics.

Hawley continues to tackle the most beloved franchises, as he’s currently developing a TV series set within the world of Alien. Reports have emerged over the years that Hawley would also be developing a Star Trek film and one focusing on Doctor Doom, only for those projects to dissolve.

