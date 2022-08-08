Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Joins Fargo Season 5

Season after season, Noah Hawley's acclaimed Fargo series continues to put together some of the best casts on television, and the upcoming fifth season looks to be no exception. The first wave of casting announcements for Fargo Season 5 revealed that the newest installment would be led by Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh. This week, another trio of cast members was announced, including beloved Stranger Things star Joe Keery.

For four seasons, Keery has stolen the hearts of fans everywhere with his performance as high school bully-turned-sensitive hero Steve Harrington. While he still has one more season of Stranger Things left to film, he will first hop over to FX for Fargo Season 5, where he plays a character named Gator Tillman.

Kerry is just one of three new cast members joining Fargo Season 5. Lamorne Morris, best known for playing Winston Bishop in the hit series New Girl, has joined the season's cast to play Witt Farr. Richa Moorjani, who stars in Netflix's Never Have I Ever, will take on the role of Indira Olmstead.

There are very few details available regarding Fargo Season 5, but Noah Hawley has revealed that the season will take place in 2019, the most recent main setting of the series to-date. Past seasons of Fargo included stars such as Ewan McGregor, Chris Rock, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Martin Freeman, and Billy Bob Thornton.

"Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television," Michael Wright, president of scripted television at MGM, said in a statement when Season 5 was first announced. "We cannot wait to see his vision for Season 5 come to life with our partners at FX."

"Noah and [producer] Warren [Littlefield] have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of Fargo and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," added Eric Schrier, president of FX Entertainment.

Are you excited for the new season of Fargo on FX? Let us know in the comments!