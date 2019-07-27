Farscape Creator Teases Revival

Fans may soon be able to return to the world of Farscape. Series creator Rockne S. O’Bannon and The Jim Henson Company‘s Brian Henson say they’re working on a revival of the sci-fi series. The two were on hand for Farscape‘s 20th-anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. They say that they’ve never stopped trying to bring Farscape back and teased that something may be on the way soon.

“For a number of years we wanted to continue Farscape in movies,” Henson said. He went on to say that the story they want to tell won’t fit into a single two-hour block, so they’ve gone back to looking at television. O’Bannon assured fans, “We’re not done with Farscape.”

Farscape was an Australian-American sci-fi series produced for the Nine Network. O’Bannon created the series and The Jim Henson Company and Hallmark Entertainment produced. The Jim Henson Company focused on the show’s extensive prosthetics and makeup. The Creature Shop even created two animatronic puppets as series regulars, Rygel and Pilot.

Farscape was planned to run for five seasons but was canceled after its fourth. The season ended with a cliffhanger suggesting two of the core characters had been killed. Henson later secured the rights to the series. In 2004, he directed a three-hour miniseries, Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars. The series resolved the cliffhanger and addressed some other lingering plot threads.

Farscape starred Ben Browder as John Crichton, an American Astronaut. Crichton travels through a wormhole and emerges in unfamiliar space. He winds up aboard a living ship named Moya. The ship is crewed by individuals on the run from a corrupt, authoritarian military group called the Peacekeepers. On the same day that Crichton boards the ship, the crew also picks up a stranded Peacekeeper named Aeryn Sun. The rest of the crew includes a hot-headed warrior named Ka D’Argo, an ex-priestess of a plant-people named Pau Zotoh Zhaan, the deposed emperor Donimar Rygel XVI, the roguish Chiana, Moya’s Pilot, and the unstable Stark. The series follows the motley crew as Crichton searches for a wormhole back to Earth while evading Peacekeepers. Throughout their journeys, the crew grows closer to one another, Crichton and Aeryn in particular.

At one point, plans for Farscape webisodes were announced. They never materialized, with O’Bannon and Henson citing issues with funding as the reason for the delays.

