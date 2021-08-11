Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific Sets a Banana Trap in New Clip (Exclusive)

✖

The Fast & Furious franchise has taken on a life of its own over the years, with its tales about vehicles and the power of family spinning out into other films, video games, and even television. That includes the Universal and DreamWorks Animation original series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, which showcases a globe-trotting new extension of the saga. The series' fifth and latest season, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific, is set to debut this Friday — and we have a new look at what that will entail. ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive clip from Spy Racers South Pacific, which sees members of the series' ensemble using bananas as a strategically-placed distraction to rescue Tony Toretto (Tyler Posey).

In Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific, it’s a race against time as the Spy Racers rush to rescue a kidnapped Tony only to discover that he has inexplicably lost the ability to do what he loves most - drive! The crew bands together on a mission traversing land, air and sea in the South Pacific to foil the dreaded arms dealer Sudarikov's dangerous plans. But will Sudarikov’s secret weapon prove too powerful for the Spy Racers and ultimately succeed in endangering the world?

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific stars Tyler Posey as Tony Toretto, Charlet Chung as Echo, Luke Youngblood as Frostee Benson, Jorge Diaz as Cisco Renaldo, Camille Ramsey as Layla Gray, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Ms. Nowhere, Paul “Big Show” Wight as Palindrome, Fred Tatasciore as Sudarikov and Rusty, Manish Dayal as Shashi Dhar, and Jimmy Tatro as Mitch.

The series is executive produced and showrun by Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland, and executive produced by Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan and Neal H. Moritz.

All eight episodes of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific will be released on Friday, August 13th, exclusively on Netflix.