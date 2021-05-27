The Fast & Furious franchise has become one of the biggest on the globe, and it now reaches beyond the big screen with video games and animated TV shows based on the films. Well how about a video game based on the animated series based on the films?? Fast & Furious: Spy Racers has been a hit for younger audiences on Netflix and it will soon be a console racing game that will take fans even deeper into the action. On Thursday, Outright Games and Universal Games and Digital Platforms announced the release of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R.

For those who don't follow the Spy Racers series, SH1FT3R is the notorious racing gang featured as the show's antagonists. Players will be able to take on the organization in the story mode of the new game, or even play as members of SH1FT3R in multiplayer. The game will also feature customizable vehicles and unlockable skins based on the Netflix series. You can watch the announcement teaser for the game at the top of the page!

Rise of SH1FT3R will be arriving this November, though there isn't a firm release date just yet. It will be made available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC.

“We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R to consoles and PC this year,” said Terry Malham, CEO of Outright Games. “We’re huge fans of the series and how it builds on the incredible legacy of the film saga and brings amazing characters and incredible action to a whole new audience. We hope the game can bring the same level of fun and excitement to players, whether they’re playing solo or taking on family and friends in multiplayer."

“Fast & Furious continues to be a global powerhouse franchise, expanding to include toys and the animated series,”said Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms. “With Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, we will offer an authentic experience that combines intense racing and slick gadgets with high-speed action.”

Are you looking forward to the new Fast & Furious: Spy Racers game? Let us know in the comments!