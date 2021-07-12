CBS Fall Premiere Dates Revealed

✖

As we get closer and closer to the end of the summer, TV networks are busy preparing for their fall TV schedules. The fall of 2020 saw many of the networks delivering a condensed, patchwork version of their usual schedules, as the pandemic kept many shows from returning to production. Fortunately, this year should be a return to some normalcy. For CBS, that means getting all of its mainstays back on the air.

On Monday, CBS unveiled the full premiere schedule for the Fall 2021 TV season. The lineup includes the return dates of many beloved TV shows, including the long-awaited comeback of Survivor, as well as new series premieres, like CSI: Vegas. Some shows, like SWAT, won't be premiering until later in the year or in the midseason.

You can check out the full fall premiere schedule below (all times in ET).

SUNDAY, SEPT. 12

7:30-8:30 PM - 60 MINUTES (54th Season Premiere) (**Football Doubleheader)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 18

10:00-11:00 PM - 48 HOURS (35th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 19

8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET - 73RD EMMY AWARDS

MONDAY, SEPT. 20

8:00-8:30 PM - THE NEIGHBORHOOD (4th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM - BOB Hearts ABISHOLA (3rd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM - NCIS (19th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM - NCIS: HAWAI'I (SERIES DEBUT)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 21

(Three-episode crossover event)

8:00-9:00 PM - FBI (4th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM - FBI: MOST WANTED (3rd Season Premiere at a special time)

10:00-11:00 PM - FBI: INTERNATIONAL (SERIES DEBUT at a special time)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22

8:00-10:00 PM - SURVIVOR (2-Hour 41st Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM - BIG BROTHER

SUNDAY, SEPT. 26

7:00-8:00 PM - 60 MINUTES (Regular Time Period)

8:00-9:00 PM - BIG BROTHER

9:00-11:00 PM - THE TONY AWARDS® PRESENT: BROADWAY’S BACK!

TUESDAY, SEPT. 28

8:00-9:00 PM - FBI

9:00-10:00 PM - FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Regular Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM - FBI: MOST WANTED (Regular Time Period)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 29

8:00-9:00 PM - SURVIVOR (Regular Time Period)

9:00-11:00 PM - BIG BROTHER (Live Season Finale)

FRIDAY, OCT. 1

8:00-9:00 PM - S.W.A.T. (5th Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM - MAGNUM P.I. (4th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM - BLUE BLOODS (12th Season Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 6

8:00-9:00 PM - SURVIVOR

9:00-10:00 PM - TOUGH AS NAILS (3rd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM - CSI: VEGAS (SERIES DEBUT)

THURSDAY, OCT. 7

8:00-8:30 PM - YOUNG SHELDON (5th Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM - UNITED STATES OF AL (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM - GHOSTS (SERIES DEBUT)

9:30-10:00 PM - B POSITIVE (2nd Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM - BULL (6th Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 10

7:00-8:00 PM - 60 MINUTES

8:00-9:00 PM - THE EQUALIZER (2nd Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM - NCIS: LOS ANGELES (13th Season Premiere)

10:00-11:00 PM - SEAL TEAM (5th Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

8:00-9:00 PM - THE ACTIVIST (SERIES DEBUT)

