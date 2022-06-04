FBI: Most Wanted Star Exits Series After Two Seasons

✖





FBI: Most Wanted is losing one of its cast members next season. In the fall, CBS viewers won't be getting Miguel Gomez's Special Agent Ivan Ortiz. Season 3's finale seemed to close the book on his tenure. His father came down with a medical ailment and he returned to Los Angeles to care for him in the show. A creative decision is all that we know about the situation at this time thanks to a Deadline report. But, this hasn't been the only high-profile shakeup with the series in recent years. This season saw Dylan McDermott step in as the lead after Julian McMahon decided to step away from the series. He'll be joined by the rest of the cast for Season 4. Fans can rest assured that familiar faces like Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Alexa Davalos will be in tow.

Recently, the season finale had to be pulled due to the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. A smart move from the production team and the network considering the subject matter. "The shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is every parent and teacher's worst nightmare," Senator John Cornyn of the Lonestar state wrote in a statement. "No parent, child, or teacher should ever have to wonder whether it's safe to go to school. This is an excruciatingly difficult time for the tight-knit Uvalde community and for all Texans as we mourn this terrible tragedy. My heart goes out to those in the hospital receiving care and to the loved ones of those who lost their lives. As a parent, the pain they must be feeling is unimaginable."

Here's how CBS describes the show: "From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the "Law & Order" brand, FBI: MOST WANTED is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau's Most Wanted list."

"Led by Supervisory Special Agent Jess LaCroix, an expert tracker and profiler with a complicated past, the team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising one child with her wife with another on the way; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; and Special Agent Kenny Crosby, a young Army vet and brash Oklahoma farm boy who specializes in weapons and tactics; Special Agent Ivan Ortiz, a transplant from Los Angeles with a street cop's instincts and a gift for undercover work; and their newest member, Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI's Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases. Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: MOST WANTED is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase."

