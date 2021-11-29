Alicia Looks for Padre in Fear the Walking Dead Mid-Season Finale Trailer

https://youtu.be/MBeF_aHsn14

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday’s Fear the Walking Dead, “The Portrait.” Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) asks Morgan (Lennie James) for help finding P.A.D.R.E. in the mid-Season 7 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. After being locked away in an underground bunker to lead Teddy’s (John Glover) followers — survivors of the nuclear warheads he detonated to end last season — Alicia returned in the fallout of Morgan’s second falling out with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in “The Portrait.” In Fear‘s final episode this year, Alicia and Morgan’s mission is to find the fabled location behind Alicia’s season-long absence.

In the Season 7 premiere, Will (Gus Halper) told Strand that Alicia was leading her people to Padre: an as-yet-unrevealed location safe from the radioactive fallout from Teddy’s bombs. Padre is “something better,” Will told Strand, “or at least the possibility of it.” But getting there is a suicide mission.

The trailer for “Padre,” airing December 5 on AMC, reveals Padre is actually P.A.D.R.E. Classified documents once belonging to Will’s former boss, Senator Vazquez, call P.A.D.R.E. a way of “rebuilding our country’s future.”

Before they can embark on their journey finding P.A.D.R.E., Alicia and Morgan must first survive the red wave of contaminated walker guts sent their way. “The Portrait” ends with Alicia’s people firing on the dirty bomb zombies unleashed by Arno (Spenser Granese) and the Stalkers, Teddy’s former followers who loaded the walkers with radioactive material from an undetonated warhead.

“When Morgan meets Alicia, I think there are a lot of questions hanging over that. Where has she been, why isn’t she in the bunker, what happened in the bunker, and who are all these people she’s with?” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said on AMC+’s Fear TWD: Episode Insider. “And those are all some pretty big questions, but Morgan doesn’t get a chance to answer any of them. Before he can, some of those walkers who we were warned about — who had escaped from the tower who were packed with nuclear material — they show up at the encampment, and they end up exploding before Morgan can get a single answer to any of the questions.”

"Padre" is streaming now on AMC+ and airs December 5 on AMC.