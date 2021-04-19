Fear the Walking Dead Fans React to Latest Season 6 Shocker in "Things Left to Do"

The following story contains spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 9, "Things Left to Do." The widowed June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) gets justice for John (Garret Dillahunt) when she shoots and kills a jailed Ginny (Colby Minifie), avenging her husband just one episode after he's gunned down by Ginny's daughter Dakota (Zoe Colletti). Now sporting John's black gunslinger hat and the pearl-handled pistols monogrammed with "JD," the renegade June becomes judge, jury, and executioner despite Morgan's (Lennie James) attempted peaceful resolution with justice-seeking armies led by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).

"A lot of June's story moving through the back half of Season 6, she'll be going through quite a transformation … I'm so excited about the back half," Elfman said during WonderCon@Home 2021. "The entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them that will launch us into Season 7, in a way that catapults the story. Because every character is going to be profoundly changed by significant experiences they are going to go through in each of these episodes of the back half."

The remaining episodes of the season, which include the June-focused episode titled "J.D.," are "very dynamic," Elfman teased.

"It's more change than any of these characters have gone through on Fear yet, which I just think is thrilling how it pushes the story forward," Elfman said. "And then as an actor, I just think it's really fun … I love getting to play June and I love all these changes I get to play as an actor, it's just really fun to take them through these journeys."

Here's what Fear fans are saying about "Things Left to Do":