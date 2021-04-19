Fear the Walking Dead Fans React to Latest Season 6 Shocker in "Things Left to Do"
The following story contains spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 9, "Things Left to Do." The widowed June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) gets justice for John (Garret Dillahunt) when she shoots and kills a jailed Ginny (Colby Minifie), avenging her husband just one episode after he's gunned down by Ginny's daughter Dakota (Zoe Colletti). Now sporting John's black gunslinger hat and the pearl-handled pistols monogrammed with "JD," the renegade June becomes judge, jury, and executioner despite Morgan's (Lennie James) attempted peaceful resolution with justice-seeking armies led by Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista).
"A lot of June's story moving through the back half of Season 6, she'll be going through quite a transformation … I'm so excited about the back half," Elfman said during WonderCon@Home 2021. "The entire thing gets extremely potent for every character. Every character is going to be hit by impacts of life that truly change them that will launch us into Season 7, in a way that catapults the story. Because every character is going to be profoundly changed by significant experiences they are going to go through in each of these episodes of the back half."
The remaining episodes of the season, which include the June-focused episode titled "J.D.," are "very dynamic," Elfman teased.
"It's more change than any of these characters have gone through on Fear yet, which I just think is thrilling how it pushes the story forward," Elfman said. "And then as an actor, I just think it's really fun … I love getting to play June and I love all these changes I get to play as an actor, it's just really fun to take them through these journeys."
Here's what Fear fans are saying about "Things Left to Do":
Justice For John
June killed Virginia! Had to be done!! They aren’t as civilized as Alexandria and our people on #TWD. #FearTWD #TWDFamily pic.twitter.com/Xa7rernDLM— 🧟♂️ (@Grimes_fam420) April 19, 2021
June Eastwood
Queen June shoot Ginny. That's how you do!!
WAY TO GOOOOO JUNE DORIE#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/lmcftYdKFU— ȥαι☀️🌱❤ Jeff remembers me and Loves Me ❤ (@Zaicarylnegan) April 19, 2021
June just turned into Clint Eastwood! #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/hrXnl04pW5— Ben Cowart (@BenClaimed) April 19, 2021
Look at the Flowers
June's gonna go set some bitches on fire. #feartwd pic.twitter.com/RVwXWoS7Ec— Jessica 🐾 (@jessicatNY) April 19, 2021
Well sh**! #June #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/uItuyJssci— Sara With An H! 😘 (@SarahDenzmore) April 19, 2021
Next week on #feartwd ....? pic.twitter.com/NB5FxtAaQc— Jessica 🐾 (@jessicatNY) April 19, 2021
A Future Without Ginny
Oh snap, June took care of that. Bye, Ginny! #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/vjku3ij87X— Smoke Thursday (@atenz11) April 19, 2021
JUNE JOST SHOT VIRGINIA! OMG#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/jd29kVhoR2— Elias (@EliasnjTWD) April 19, 2021
No Second Chances
Loving this side of June! This is what Maggie should’ve done to Negan when she had her chance in season 9. #FearTWD #TWD pic.twitter.com/783WeOXL36— Skymiibo (@SkymiiboRG) April 19, 2021
I can hear Maggie cheering on June all the way from Virginia #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/6hVVoiS3pr— rebeccaTWD (@rebeccaTWDlife) April 19, 2021
Wrath
June did what she had to do like the badass she is! #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/wCvlnIMu1O— 📺 Di Ranere (@FSMMedia) April 19, 2021
Her mercy did NOT prevail over her wrath! QUEEN 👑👏🏼— Skymiibo (@SkymiiboRG) April 19, 2021
-#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/rnnP2faSiY
Give Colby Minifie a Hand
A lifetime on #FearTWD
Virginia.
From “Leave What You Don’t” to “Things Left to Do” pic.twitter.com/YLYcKNWauz— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) April 19, 2021
Virginia was Fear’s first (& hopefully not last) great villain this show has seen.
Sad to see Colbie go, thankful for what she gave us as Ginny. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/VUnkcoOBzh— Derek ✪ ⩔ (@twdecastro) April 19, 2021
J.D.
Hell hath no fury like a widow scorned.#FearTWD pic.twitter.com/08Ho1PpWaA— The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) April 19, 2021
June coping in a world without John. #FearTWD pic.twitter.com/YA4mEECzUM— FearTWD (@FearTWD) April 19, 2021