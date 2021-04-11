Fear the Walking Dead Season Preview: The End Is the Beginning For Morgan Jones and Friends

Fear the Walking Dead returns Sunday with its surprise-filled midseason premiere, "The Door," the first of nine new episodes bringing death, destruction, and decay to the Walking Dead spin-off. Synopses for Season 6B tease a Morgan (Lennie James) versus Virginia (Colby Minifie) standoff, a new threat when Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is menaced by the wild-bearded mad man she calls the "king of the crazies" (series newcomer John Glover), and a new underground community that could be the apparent doomsday cult behind "The End is the Beginning." Read on for what's to come from the ongoing sixth season, which ComicBook.com calls "the best Fear in years."

"For us, 6B really was about kind of turning the screws on everyone as much as we could and pushing everyone to their extremes," Andrew Chambliss, who serves as Fear showrunner with Ian Goldberg, said during WonderCon 2021. "Some characters are going to break, some aren't, some are going to embrace who they are and who they've become, some are going to run from it."

Chambliss added: "The end of this season is going to have far-reaching changes, both for the characters, for the world they inhabit, and it really is going to change what this show is going forward into Season 7. It's hard for me to say much more than that because we've got nine episodes to get us there. We're very excited about it."

Now in their third season as showrunners, the nine episodes airing this half-season are "some of the best we've produced" in spite of the filming challenges raised by the coronavirus pandemic, Chambliss said.

In Fear the Walking Dead's Season 6B: "As Morgan's bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season 6 reveals the many effects of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group — a group that once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties will be forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they'll discover the meaning of, 'The End is the Beginning.'"

Season 6 culminates in an "epic and massive" season finale, the as-yet-untitled Episode 616 airing on June 6, that feels "like it happens over a held breath," according to leading man Lennie James. Below are synopses for episodes 609 through 613: