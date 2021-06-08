Watch Fear the Walking Dead’s Explosive Ending Scene: “USS Pennsylvania”

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) fail to stop the inevitable in the talked about scene from "USS Pennsylvania." Spoiler warning for Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 15. After boarding the nuclear-fueled walker-filled submarine where the boat's weapons officer Riley (Nick Stahl) has programmed enough warhead-carrying missiles to wipe out a continent, Morgan and Strand are too late breaching the weapons room to prevent Teddy (John Glover) from pulling the trigger and firing off one missile that will soon unleash ten warheads above the state of Texas when "The Beginning" is the end in the Season 6 finale.

Morgan orders the End Is the Beginners to stop the missile, but it's too late. "I told you it was inevitable," Riley says, escaping the room with his life when Morgan lets Teddy flee to perish in the coming destruction.

"I think as far as the people he lets walk away, he doesn't care about Teddy anymore. Teddy can carry on. The bombs are in the air, ten warheads are about to land somewhere, and it may well be about to land right on top of them," James told ComicBook in an episode post-mortem. "In that moment, what good is it to Morgan to drive his stick through Teddy's head? It gives Teddy what he wants. And I just think as far as Morgan's concerned, there are ... in that particular moment, there is so much more he would rather be doing than killing Teddy or killing Victor. He needs to figure out what he's possibly going to do with the last few minutes of his life."

James added next week's season finale, "The Beginning," is "an episode that all happens on a held breath, and it's smart, it's brave, it's challenging. It's emotionally engaging. I think it's exciting. I think it's revealing, and I think it's a really good finale for this particular season."

