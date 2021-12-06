Fear the Walking Dead Renewed for Season 8 at AMC

Madison Clark will live on as AMC officially renews Fear the Walking Dead for Season 8, with Kim Dickens returning to the Walking Dead Universe. In the fallout of Sunday’s Season 7 midseason finale, ending with an ailing Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) declaring war against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), producers confirmed The Walking Dead spinoff is coming back for an eighth season at AMC Networks. It’s not the only renewal: Dickens, who played Madison in Seasons 1 through 4, is set to reprise her role in the second half of Season 7 before returning as a series regular in Fear Season 8.

The network also released the first look at the explosive second half of Season 7, premiering April 17 on AMC.

Fear‘s renewal comes after Sunday’s series finale of two-season spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond and ahead of Part 2 of The Walking Dead: The Final Season airing early 2022 on AMC.

“We have not had any specific conversations about when the show would end,” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg previously told ComicBook about Fear‘s future. “We have our own ideas about how we think the show should conclude, but for right now, we’re just going to keep telling the stories and do it for as long as AMC says to keep doing it.”

After spending its last four seasons filming in Austin, Texas, Fear‘s Season 8 is moving production to Savannah, Georgia. Confirmed returning cast members making the move with Fear are TBA.

Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danny Garcia, Austin Amelio, Mo Collins, Alexa Nisenson, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Colby Hollman, Jenna Elfman, Keith Carradine, and Ruben Blades also feature in Season 7 of Fear. See the new synopsis for Season 7B below:

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand. Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live — even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists. Alicia, now the reluctant leader to Teddy’s former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan, trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand’s paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides.

Season 7 returns with new episodes Sunday, April 17 on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 premieres later in 2022.

