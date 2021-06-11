Lennie James on Walking Dead Reunion With Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes: "Anything Can Happen"

✖

Lennie James says "anything can happen" before the end of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season — even a last-minute trip to safety aboard the helicopter that flew Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) away from The Walking Dead. "USS Pennsylvania" ended in disaster when Morgan Jones (James) was too late stopping underground cult leader Teddy (John Glover) from firing off the nuclear warhead destined to detonate in the season finale, but Morgan might have a secret weapon of his own: Althea (Maggie Grace). Althea spent much of the half-season off searching for Civic Republic Military soldier Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), who we last saw piloting the same type of helicopter that abducts Rick in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Speaking to ComicBook ahead of the season finale, James said "anything can happen" when asked if Isabelle's helicopter could rescue Morgan and fly him into the Walking Dead movies starring Lincoln's missing Rick Grimes.

"I couldn't possibly answer that question. It sounds nice, though," James said with a laugh. "I'd quite like to see that episode, but I couldn't possibly comment on that. What I can say is that there's one more episode to go in this season, and anything can happen in that episode, as we've shown throughout this season."

James previously said he would "jump at the chance" to work with Lincoln in the Walking Dead feature film trilogy, which would reunite Morgan and Rick for the first time since Fear's fourth season premiere in 2018.

"For me, some of the best days on both jobs — and I've had some fantastic days on both jobs — but some of my best days have been working with Andy, and getting a chance for Morgan and Rick to tool up again... obviously I wouldn't say no to that," James said in a 2019 interview. "But I haven't asked Scott [Gimple, Walking Dead Universe chief content officer], and I haven't kind of pushed it. Just like he's secretive to [the press], he's very secretive to us."

"So none of us knows, and if it comes around I'd jump at the chance," added James. "But at this point, I've got absolutely no idea."

Morgan first has to survive the Fear finale before such a reunion is possible. Lincoln returns to the Walking Dead Universe when the untitled Rick Grimes movie begins filming later in 2021.