Who Saved Morgan? Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Premiere Reveals Clue

Fear the Walking Dead returns with clues about the unseen savior who rescued a mortally wounded Morgan Jones (Lennie James), hinting at the return of a character missing from The Walking Dead. In Fear's fifth season finale, "End of the Line," Morgan's group of survivors is scattered by Virginia (Colby Minifie) just minutes before the Pioneer leader shoots Morgan point-blank, leaving him to be torn apart by zombies. Over walkie talkie, a cornered Morgan musters the last of his strength to broadcast his dying wish to the group: "Live, all of you. If you can hear me... just live."

Five or six weeks after Virginia's attempt on his life, a rumpled and red-eyed Morgan is one wrong move away from death in "The End Is the Beginning." Virginia's bullet is dangerously close to his pulmonary artery, and Morgan's wound shows signs of gangrene and tissue necrosis.

Morgan's necrotic wound camouflages his human scent from the "rotters," what stranger Isaac (Michael Abbot Jr.) calls the undead. When Isaac asks if Morgan stitched himself up, he recounts what happened the night of the shooting at Humbug's Gulch: "I was shot. I was barely hanging on. Walkers were about to tear me apart, and I heard gunshots. Walkers dropped, I blacked out. Woke up later and... I was patched up. And whoever did that, they left me this."

Morgan hands over a blood-stained note. "YOU DON'T KNOW ME, BUT I HEARD YOUR MESSAGE. YOU NEED TO DO THE SAME. YOU STILL HAVE THINGS LEFT TO DO."

It was a trail of notes that led Dwight (Austin Amelio) to Texas in search of estranged wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista), who fled the Sanctuary in a seventh season episode of The Walking Dead. Sherry urges her husband to call off his search in a final letter to Dwight, telling him to "find something to live for and live." This letter also reveals Sherry shot and killed an attacker.

The biggest clue pointing to Sherry as Morgan's rescuer comes in "End of the Line," where Dwight's walkie talkie clicks to life in the woods outside Humbug's Gulch. A woman's voice tries to reach him through static: "Dwight, can you hear me? Dwight? Hello?"

Dwight's walkie talkie call places Sherry within range of Humbug's Gulch, allowing her to arrive just in time to gun down Morgan's would-be devourers.

"Playing Sherry again has been awesome because she's almost a completely different character than she was when she was in the Sanctuary," Evangelista said about returning to the character, who last appeared in a 2016 episode of The Walking Dead. "She's become so hardened, and she's just so much more dynamic, I think. ... It's been very exciting to bring back this character that I played so long ago, and have her be the same but very different."

Sherry will appear in Fear Season 6 Episode 5, "Honey," premiering November 8.

Sherry will appear in Fear Season 6 Episode 5, "Honey," premiering November 8.