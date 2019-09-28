Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Finale Clip Could Reveal Sherry’s Fate

✖

An exhausted and delirious Dwight (Austin Amelio) thinks he's made contact with long-missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) in the opening minutes from Sunday's Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 finale, "End of the Line."

In a clip published Friday, a lone Dwight collapses in the woods when his walkie-talkie clicks to life. "Dwight?" asks a woman's voice. When the unidentified woman calls his name a second time, Dwight desperately calls back, "Honey? Is that you?"

The woman struggles to break through static. "Dwight, can you hear me? Dwight? Hello?" Unsure if what he's hearing is even real, Dwight tosses his walkie in frustration. When he does, Dwight notices the abandoned SWAT tanker usually piloted by Al (Maggie Grace).

There the sound of approaching horses forces Dwight to ready his weapon for a fight, but he's surprised when he's met by a pack of horses — each with suspiciously empty saddles. It's the first break he's had in some time: "You just saved my life."

Dwight will then return to Humbug's Gulch, the wild west town currently overrun by a horde of walkers. Morgan (Lennie James) and the convoy intend to make the settlement their new camp, but the survivors will first face complications stemming from Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers.

Dwight's year-long search for Sherry — not seen since The Walking Dead Season 7 — brought him west to Texas, where he linked up with Morgan and his group of like-minded survivors following a chance encounter with John (Garret Dillahunt) and June (Jenna Elfman). He'd later turn down an offer to join Virginia despite her claim the Pioneers could reunite the separated couple.

Amid the hunt for his wife — a desperate search that appeared to reach its dead end earlier this season — Dwight has committed himself to the same mission bonding Morgan's group. While he still hopes to reconnect with Sherry, he's a dedicated believer of the cause putting more and more distance between his past as a Savior committing heinous sins under Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

"Dorie and June give him a kind of renewed energy and hope that she could still be out there. And so he's going to continue to search," showrunner Ian Goldberg previously told EW. "But along with that, he's going to do the other thing that Daryl (Norman Reedus) told him to do, which is make it right. And that can take a lot of different forms that don't necessarily relate directly to Sherry."

