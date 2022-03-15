Madison Clark lives in the first look at Kim Dickens in Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, returning April 17 on AMC and AMC+. In the second half of the season, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Morgan Jones (Lennie James) go to war with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) in the fallout of the nuclear-zombie apocalypse. “The place you’ve heard about, it’s here. We’re gonna build the new home you’ve been looking for,” Alicia says over a radio transmission to survivors searching for Padre. “But first, we’re gonna need a little help from you.” Watch the new trailer above and see the Season 7B key art below.

The trailer ends with labored breathing and the reveal of boots shambling inside a darkened interrogation room. A woman’s wrists tattooed with “Alicia” and “Nick” reach to inhale from an oxygen apparatus. “What’s your name?” asks a garbled voice over an ash-covered intercom. Breathlessly, the woman answers: Madison.

“Not anymore,” the mystery voice responds. “We will tell you who you’re going to be from now on.”

Madison seemingly sacrificed her life in Season 4’s fiery midseason finale, “No One’s Gone,” appearing to die off-screen in a white-hot blaze. Madison’s heroism saved the lives of her children, Alicia and Nick (Frank Dillane), and friends Strand and Luciana (Danay Garcia).

AMC Networks announced Madison’s return live on Talking Dead after Fear‘s midseason finale in December, confirming Dickens will appear in Season 7B before returning as a series regular in Season 8 later in 2022.

“Madison is back. We can confirm it, she’s alive,” Dickens said live on Talking Dead, revealing plans to bring back Madison date back to late 2020. “I got a text from [Victor Strand actor] Colman [Domingo] who was on set and it said, ‘Girl, you need to call me.’ I called him, and he goes, ‘Someone’s asking about you on set.’ Turns out they were trying to gauge my temperature and availability for a conversation with them, and I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg pitched Dickens on her return to Fear with executive producer Scott Gimple, chief content officer of AMC’s TWD Universe. “I was more excited than I even imagined I would be,” said Dickens, who was “heartbroken and devastated” to be killed off in Season 4.

“I was able to tune into Season 7 and I just think it’s gone epic beyond epic. It’s incredible to watch,” Dickens said of the season set in the fallout of nuclear bombs. “It’s visually stunning and the work that everyone is doing is so exciting and impressive. I watched it and said, ‘That looks like a show I’d really like to be on.’”

Dickens added, “It’s going to be fun to go back and work with all the new characters and find out what’s happened. I’m a little nervous about that war between my two favorites [Alicia and Strand].”

The second half of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7 premieres Sunday, April 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET/8c on AMC and AMC+. The first two episodes of Season 7B will be available to stream that same night exclusively on AMC+, with subsequent episodes streaming one week early beginning Sunday, April 24.

