Fear the Walking Dead Season 7B Premiere Synopsis: “Follow Me”

Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) meets a mysterious stranger when Fear the Walking Dead returns on AMC and AMC+. The first half of Season 7 ended with Alicia declaring war on Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who reigns over a post-nuclear blast wasteland from his Tower. Still suffering from a chronic fever after amputating her walker-bitten arm during the search for Padre, the ailing Alicia is hunted by Arno (Spenser Granese) and the Stalkers: former followers of Teddy’s (John Glover) underground doomsday cult. Read the official synopsis for midseason premiere “Follow Me,” also starring Black Lightning‘s Warren “Wawa” Snipe:

“Alicia takes refuge in the home of a mysterious stranger,” reads the episode 709 description from AMC. “With her fevers growing worse and Arno pursuing her at every turn, Alicia is forced to confront the failings of her past and how she will face her future.”

Directed by Heather Cappiello and written by showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, “Follow Me” airs April 17. Fear TWD Season 7 returns with a two-episode premiere exclusively on AMC+, where subscribers can watch “Mourning Cloak” that same night.

Reads AMC’s synopsis for episode 710, directed by Lennie James and written by Nazrin Choudhury and Calaya Michelle Stallworth, “When Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) shows up at the tower unexpectedly, Howard (Omid Abtahi) recruits a young Ranger in training to determine the reason for her visit. As they journey beyond the tower together, Charlie’s true motives are revealed.”

In the second half of Season 7, months have passed after the nuclear blast and the only one thriving is Victor Strand. Having built a fiefdom, he callously selects who will have a chance at life. The other members of the group have suffered immensely, but out of that, has come a fierce determination to live, even if it means taking Strand’s Tower by force and continuing the search for Padre, a mythical place no one is sure really exists.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead returns Sunday, April 17 on AMC and AMC+. See the first photos from the second half of the season.

