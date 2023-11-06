[Spoiler alert for Sunday's "Sanctuary" episode of Fear the Walking Dead.] "This doesn't end well," warns Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman) in the chilling new trailer for the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Troy appears to be negotiating for the return of his young daughter, Tracy (Antonella Rose), who has given him reason to take PADRE from Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). But as was revealed in this week's episode, Troy's daughter is already on the island... and the ultimate bargaining chip of Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who told the girl she can help him "save PADRE."

However it ends, there are just three episodes left of Fear the Walking Dead. AMC will air episode 10 (titled "Keeping Her Alive") on November 12, followed by the two-episode series finale on November 19. That will end the first Walking Dead spinoff after eight seasons and 113 episodes.

The new trailer (above) shows a captive Tracy taking Madison and Daniel Salazar (Rubèn Blades) far from PADRE to uncharted territory for Fear: a winter walker-land of frozen zombies. "Alicia was in the herd," Tracy says matter-of-factly. The fate of Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has been up in the air since Troy claimed he killed Madison's daughter and took the skeletal remains of her amputated arm as a trophy, but the question is: how does Tracy know what happened to Alicia?

Complicating Madison's search for Alicia is the fact that Troy has been chopping the arms off walkers to torment Madison, telling her that he left the one-armed Alicia to roam as a walker as revenge for leaving him for dead back in Mexico. "I would've put her down, Madison. After all the wandering around I did in Mexico, I thought it was only right that Alicia should do the same," Troy said. "Maybe one day you'll find her. Or maybe she'll find you, or maybe not, and finish the job."

Whatever the truth about Alicia, there are just three more episodes left for Madison — and viewers — to find out how Alicia, Troy, and Tracy are connected.

"We will definitely find out whether or not Troy's story is true, and what actually went down between Troy and Alicia," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss told ComicBook.

