Fear the Walking Dead Refresher: Dwight and Sherry

Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) have sought sanctuary since we first met them on The Walking Dead. First, the husband and wife fell in with Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Saviors and took refuge at the Sanctuary: a former factory where they worked for points to survive. "People will trade anything for safety, for knowing that they're safe," Sherry explained, who was willing to trade anything except her sister Tina (Liz E. Morgan). Then Negan proposed to take Sherry's sister as one of his wives in exchange for supplying the diabetic Tina with life-saving insulin, so Dwight stole the medication and escaped the Sanctuary with Sherry and Tina.

The trio were on the run in a burned-out section of the woods when they happened across Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), who was also on the run from the Saviors. After they mistook him for a Savior sent to hunt them down, Daryl helped Dwight and Sherry escape Negan's men... only to be betrayed when Dwight stole Daryl's crossbow and bike at gunpoint. With Tina dead from a zombie's bite, Dwight and Sherry returned to the Sanctuary to face the consequences: Negan agreed to spare Dwight's life when he took Sherry as his wife, but burned Dwight's face with an iron as punishment.

A mutilated Dwight kneeled to Negan as one of his top lieutenants, shot Denise (Merritt Weaver) dead with Daryl's crossbow, and then turned his gun on Daryl when his nemesis went out to avenge the woman who took the bolt that Dwight fired at Daryl. Dwight turned Daryl over to Negan and tried to break him under threat of putting him on a spike and hanging his zombified corpse on the Sanctuary fence, but Daryl escaped when Sherry let him out of his cell before fleeing the Sanctuary. It would be the last time Sherry appeared on The Walking Dead. "Honey" left "D" a goodbye letter at their old house, telling him: "I loved who you were. I'm sorry I made you into who you are."

After Sherry disappeared, Dwight turned turncoat spy and supplied Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the Alexandrians with inside intel in their war against Negan — until the Savior Laura (Lindsley Register) blew his cover. Negan took Dwight prisoner and planned to slaughter Rick's militia in an ambush, but the Savior war ended with Negan in a cell and Dwight exiled by Daryl. "You go, and you keep going. Don't you ever come back here again. If I ever see your face around here again, I'll kill you," Daryl told Dwight. "You go out there, and you make it right. Find her."

Dwight spent the next year traveling from Virginia to Texas searching for Sherry, her trail of notes marked with the infinity symbol bringing him out west. After joining Morgan Jones' (Lennie James) caravan to attempt to make things right by helping people in need, Sherry's trail went cold when John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) discovered a final note telling Dwight to give up looking and "find something to live for and live." Dwight and Sherry eventually reunited in Dallas, but the honeymoon was shortlived: Sherry threw in with Rollie (Cory Hart) and his gang of masked Outcasts to assassinate the Negan-like Virginia (Colby Minifie), causing a schism that ended with the recently reunited couple breaking up a second time.

After June Dorie (Jenna Elfman) avenged John by putting a bullet in Ginny's head, Sherry realized she was projecting unresolved trauma. Sherry planned to return to Virginia and kill Negan, only to have a last-minute change of heart and reconcile with Dwight. "I wasted so much time just being pissed off, trying to fight the bad guys. But the bad guys always win," Sherry told Dwight. "You and I have seen that every time. Nothing that I did was going to change that. And all it did was cost me time with you." Dwight and Sherry then became the Dark Horses, exorcising their demons by becoming outlaw do-gooders. But when the couple joined Morgan and Alicia Clark's (Alycia Debnam-Carey) fight to depose a villainous Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) from his Tower in post-nuclear Texas, they departed the area by raft and wound up washing ashore in Georgia.



A seven-year time jump revealed that Dwight and Sherry ended up at PADRE, an island safe-zone where Krennick siblings Shrike (Maya Eshet) and Crane (Daniel Rashid) separated parents from their offspring... including Dwight and Sherry's son, Finch (Gavin Warren). Given the codenames Red Kite and Starling, they helped train and care for the children on the island, but couldn't save Finch from dying from a walker's bite. After burying their son, the couple seemingly split again. "Maybe we're just not meant to be together," Dwight said, deciding to return home to Virginia and start over instead of hurting each other. "Let's put an end to it."

And so they did. The infinity symbol has represented the endless love of Dwight and Sherry... and the seemingly endless loop of hurt that they've been unable to break on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead. ∞

Fear the Walking Dead airs its "Sanctuary" episode Sunday, November 5, on AMC.

