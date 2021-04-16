Fear the Walking Dead: Morgan Exposes Ginny in Episode 609 Sneak Peek

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) tells the truth about Ginny (Colby Minifie) in an exclusive clip from an explosive new episode of Fear the Walking Dead. In "Things Left to Do," airing April 18 on AMC, Morgan confronts and exposes Ginny after her younger sister, Dakota (Zoe Colletti), shoots and kills John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) for figuring out her secret: Dakota murdered Lawton Ranger Cameron (Noah Khyle) and Ginny covered up the crime by executing the falsely accused Janis (Holly Curran). After Ginny demands Morgan hand over her sister to save his friends from the same fate — including the pregnant Grace (Karen David) — she orders Ranger Strand (Colman Domingo) to start the killing with Daniel (Ruben Blades).

"I told you there was gonna be a day when you'd be called out to the big show," Ginny tells Strand, recalling their conversation in Episode 602. "This is it."

"This season, as much as it's been a test for all, of how our characters are changing within Virginia's communities, it's also a sense of how Virginia is being tested because things have not exactly gone her way. We've been seeing Virginia tested in a lot of ways," co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said during WonderCon@Home 2021. "You see someone who, when we first introduced her, was so confident. Now, the walls are starting to close in around her, and she's becoming more erratic and more desperate. We're seeing she’s becoming more and more potent."

After losing a hand before the midseason break, and now losing her sister to Morgan's side, Ginny is outgunned — and Morgan isn't the only one demanding justice by the time his showdown with Ginny kicks off in "Things Left to do."

"Virginia sees herself as the hero of her story. She thinks everything she's doing is what needs to be done, and it really was, I think, having that point of view and carrying her forward allowed her to be such a foe for everyone," Chambliss said. "She's someone who can push all the buttons, who knows how to get people to do what she wants, and that's kind of the fun. I think that's what's interesting about seeing her back on her heels: she's not used to being in that position, and she's cornered, and she's kind of like a wounded animal. So there's going to be lots of unexpected stuff coming from her."

"Things Left to Do" is now streaming early on AMC+ and premieres Sunday, April 18, at 9/8c on AMC.