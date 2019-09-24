Final Space Creator Teases Season Three Renewal

After two acclaimed seasons, it appears Final Space will be returning for a third season. Ahead of Monday’s sophomore finale, series creator Olan Rogers wrote a cryptic tweet, teasing “GOOD N3WS” would be coming soon, an apparent confirmation the Conan O’Brien-produced show isn’t sailing off into the sunset just quite yet. When we spoke with Rogers earlier this summer, the writer revealed he likely had upwards of six seasons of content ready to go and had the majority of Season Three already mapped out.

“Yeah, I think it’s around there,” Rogers told ComicBook.com of his plans of the show. “Like it’s a solid six seasons of ideas. I know we have pretty much a solid Season Three thought out but whatever happens with that, I don’t know. Hopefully, it manifests but I think it’s really kind of around that sixth season mark where it’s like this would be a good ending spot, but if we want to stretch it, we could.”

HERE WE ARE! THE SEASON 2 FINALE! TONIGHT! 11:30pm – 10:30pm Central @adultswim @TeamCoco (You all are some the nicest people I’ve got the chance to connect with. Thank you so much for supporting the show thus far. ♥️ OH yea GOOD N3WS coming soon! -Olan) pic.twitter.com/s3AGvq0fDt — Final Space (@Finalspace) September 23, 2019

After initially running its first season of 10 episodes on TBS — which, at the time was trying to launch its own animation block — the series moved to Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim, another Turner-owned network in hopes of boosting ratings. Though none of the Season Two episodes have yet to reach the 1.2 million viewers “Chapter One” and “Chapter Two” netted on a special deal with TNT, the show has found more stable footing at its new home. Throughout this season, the show has averaged 572,000 live viewers per episode. It’s still a far cry from that 2.2+ million Rick and Morty averaged per episode in its third season, though it is on par with other new Adult Swim additions like Tender Touches (729,000/ep. avg.) and The Jellies! (540,000/ep. avg.).

Final Space features a sprawling voice cast including Rogers, Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny, David Tennant, Steven Yeun, Tika Sumpter, Caleb McLaughlin, Coty Galloway, Ron Perlman, John DiMaggio, Shannon Purser, Keith David, and Jane Lynch.