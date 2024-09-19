First Black Mirror Season 7 Teaser Reveals Impressive Cast for New Episodes

The next season of Netflix's Black Mirror is heading into production with a huge, star-studded cast that includes Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, and Rashida Jones. The anthology series will bring together a group of talented actors, although obviously many of them won't share the screen together in an episode. The Penguin's Cristin Miloti and Deadpool & Wolverine's Emma Corrin will feature in the new season, which is expected to hit the streamer next year. Due to the nature of the series, details on the characters themselves and the stories they will inhabit are under wraps until closer to production.

Deadline reports that the season is underway with a cast that includes Awkwafina (Jackpot), Milanka Brooks (Mum And I Don't Talk Anymore), Peter Capaldi (Criminal Record), Emma Corrin (Deadpool and Wolverine), Patsy Ferran (Firebrand), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Lewis Gribben (Blade Runner 2099), Osy Ikhile (Citadel), Rashida Jones (Sunny), Siena Kelly (Domino Day), Billy Magnussen (Road House), Rosy McEwen (Blue Jean), Cristin Milioti (The Penguin), Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids), Issa Rae (Barbie), Paul G. Raymond (Horrible Histories), Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish), Jimmi Simpson (Westworld) and Harriet Walter (Succession).

One of the episodes will be a sequel to the now-classic Season 4 opener, "USS Callister." That fan-favorite episode starred Miloti and Simpson, along with Jesse Plemons and BAFTA winner Michaela Coel. The Star Trek send-up was nominated for seven Emmy Awards and won four, including Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special.

In the episode, Per Netflix, Jesse Plemons stars as Robert Daly, a brilliant but troubled programmer who co-created a popular online video game. Unhappy with a perceived lack of recognition at his gaming company, Robert then creates a simulated reality within the game, giving himself the role of a Captain Kirk–like figure aboard a starship and leading an adoring crew — based on his real-life co-workers — on zany sci-fi adventures. Of course, because this is Black Mirror, things take an unexpected and sinister turn.

Featuring stand-alone dramas -- sharp, suspenseful, satirical tales that explore techno-paranoia -- "Black Mirror" is a contemporary reworking of "The Twilight Zone" with stories that tap into the collective unease about the modern world. Each story features its own cast of unique characters, including stars like Bryce Dallas Howard ("The Help"), Alice Eve, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Cullen and Jerome Flynn ("Game of Thrones"). Joe Wright, Dan Trachtenberg, and James Watkins are among the featured directors.