For All Mankind: Time Is Running Out in New Clip (Exclusive)

Apple TV+'s For All Mankind is one of the most inventive and compelling sci-fi TV series available on streamers, thanks to the ways in which it took a "what if?" approach to the space race between the U.S. and Russia, exploring what would have happened with different results. This means that both countries continued their concerted efforts to explore the unknown, as Season 4 sees both countries setting their sights on Mars, with a clip from this week's new episode of the series showing the pressures faced by researchers who only have one chance to get it right. You can check out the exclusive clip from this week's For All Mankind above before it premieres Friday, December 15th on Apple TV+.

This week's episode, entitled "Leningrad," is described, "Unlikely partnerships are formed at a high-stakes international conference."

Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since Season 3, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.

The ensemble cast returning for Season 4 includes Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, and Coral Peña along with new series regulars Toby Kebbell, Tyner Rushing, Daniel Stern, and Svetlana Efremova.

The 10-episode fourth season will make its highly anticipated global debut on Friday, November 10th on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through January 12, 2024.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Nedivi and Wolpert. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, and Seth Edelstein. For All Mankind is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The first three seasons of For All Mankind are now available to stream on Apple TV+.

