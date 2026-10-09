Former Doctor Who Boss Reveals How Disney+ Relaunch Was “F–ked” From the Start, Plus Scrapped Episodes

Fans were hopeful that the Disney+ era of Doctor Who would be a return to what they liked, albeit with bigger budgets, after the Chris Chibnall era, with previous showrunner Russell T. Davies returning. Most might acknowledge that Chibnall was a bit hamstrung by circumstances, like a global pandemic that limited filming options. On the other hand, his “Timeless Child” retcon also proved divisive, changing the Doctor’s origins in ways that, among other things, made the familiar numbering system of the character’s regenerations narratively wrong and needlessly confusing. Davies seemed like a guy to right the ship, but when Disney didn’t see the returns they liked, and Ncuti Gatwi quickly found the role to be one that wore him down, the show ended with a whimper rather than a bang.

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Plans for a third season under Davies were scrapped, including a major four-part finale. We’ll probably never get to see them realized in live action, as the BBC is taking all-new pitches for different angles to a potential relaunch. However, in his new book The Queerest of Folk, Davies tells (almost) all about what he saw going wrong.

Disney Just Didn’t Get It

IMAGE COURTESY OF BBC/DISNEY+

Over at the SFF Gazette, Josh Wilding reveals some of the key takeaways from Davies’ book. The first of which is that, despite Doctor Who being the longest running sci-fi franchise on TV, Disney executives weren’t familiar with it. To cite but one example, Davies notes they didn’t know about the Weeping Angels, the most iconic new villains of the post-2005 era. And in deciding to start the new era with a three-part 60th anniversary celebration, he felt they confused potential new viewers, and “f–cked” the show. But that wasn’t the only problem: star Ncuti Gatwa was delayed in coming aboard when his previous show Sex Education ran long.

Davies adapted with companion-heavy episodes that limited the Doctor’s role — “73 Yards’ and “Dot and Bubble” were not part of his original pitch, but the result of quick thinking. He apparently hints, but doesn’t outright say, that costar Millie Gibson was difficult, though her storyline was “magnificent.” For the third season, he had big plans that would — naturally — have built to a large-scale battle with the Daleks, which is practically obligatory for every Doctor. Other episodes would have involved the great fire of London (canonically, the Fifth Doctor is somewhat responsible for that one), a NASA space station, and a Manchester council estate. Previous excerpts from the book have described his Christmas Special plans.

Doctor Who faced the usual online accusations of wokeness when it followed a female Doctor with a Black Doctor, pausing briefly in between to give David Tennant an anniversary arc. The Gazette doesn’t mention this, though Davies was reputedly upset by online leaks, claiming they “destroyed the profile” of the show. Fans may question why he didn’t adapt more quickly, but in fairness, Davies had no reason to believe the BBC would even think of putting one of their biggest franchises on hiatus, as that hadn’t happened since the ’80s. He probably imagined he had time and space to fix things, ironically enough. Perhaps he, of all people, should have known those things are relative dimensions.

Would you have liked to see Davies get more of a chance, or are you more interested in one of the fresh pitches getting picked up? Let’s have a double-heart to heart in comments.