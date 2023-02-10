Former HBO Series Confirmed to Premiere New Episodes on Tubi

Another one of HBO's latest streaming casualties has found a new home. On Friday, it was confirmed that The Nevers will now be streaming exclusively on Tubi, after its existing six episodes were recently removed from HBO Max. The series will be available to stream on Tubi beginning on Monday, February 13th, with the previously-unseen remaining six episodes of Season 1 streaming beginning on Tuesday, February 14th at 2:38pm ET. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Philippa Goslett teased that the remaining episodes will hopefully culminate the narrative in a satisfying way.

"I think Episode 12 brings all our storylines home to roost in ways which will feel satisfyingly cathartic," Goslett explained. "There are definitely story elements and character dynamics there which were intended to push into future series [seasons], but they would have been starting a new chapter of The Nevers. I believe that we bring this one to what feels like a natural close."

When will new episodes of The Nevers premiere?

You can check out the full schedule of The Nevers' debut on Tubi below. The series will be available as part of Tubi's WB TV Watchlist Channel, which means that the next time they air after this will be March 1st through March 3rd.

Monday, February 13th:

12:39 pm ET The Nevers Ep 101 "Pilot" TV-MA

1:48 pm The Nevers Ep 102 "Exposure" TV-MA

2:53 pm The Nevers Ep 103 "Ignition" TV-MA

3:52 pm The Nevers Ep 104 "Undertaking" TV-MA

4:52 pm The Nevers Ep 105 "Hanged" TV-MA

Tuesday, February 14th:

1:28 pm ET The Nevers Ep 106 "True" TV-MA

2:38 pm The Nevers Ep 107 "It's a Good Day" TV-MA

3:46 pm The Nevers Ep 108 "I Don't Know Enough About You" TV-MA

4:47 pm The Nevers Ep 109 "Fever" TV-MA

Wednesday, February 15th

2:40 pm The Nevers Ep 110 "Alright, Okay, You Win" TV-MA

3:45 pm The Nevers Ep 111 "Ain't We Got Fun" TV-MA

4:50 pm The Nevers Ep 112 "I'll Be Seeing You" TV-MA

What is The Nevers about?

Set during the last years of Victoria's reign, The Nevers is about London that is beset by the "Touched" – people, mostly women, who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities. Some charming, some very disturbing. Among the Touched are Amalia True (played by Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. These two are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of... well, pretty much all the forces!... to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The cast of The Nevers also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O'Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost, and Ben Chaplin. And in addition to Goslett, the series' EPs included creator Joss Whedon, Ilene Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson, Andrew Bernstein, Daniel S. Kaminsky and Peter Calloway.

What do you think of The Nevers finding a new home on Tubi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!