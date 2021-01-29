HBO Hires New Showrunner for The Nevers Following Joss Whedon Departure

A few months ago long time TV writer and producer Joss Whedon announced that he was departing his new HBO TV series The Nevers due to the “level of commitment” and “physical challenges” that would be required to make the show amid the ongoing COVID0-19 pandemic. HBO has now named a successor to Whedon, with Variety reporting that writer Philippa Goslett has been tapped to serve as the new showrunner and executive producer for the series. The first half of the season was reportedly completed in 2020 under Whedon’s watch with Goslett set to oversee the second half very soon.

“I am genuinely exhausted, and am stepping back to martial my energy towards my own life, which is also at the brink of exciting change,” Whedon said in a statement at the time. “I am deeply proud of the work we have done; I’m grateful to all my extraordinary cast and collaborators, and to HBO for the opportunity to shape yet another strange world. The Nevers is a true labor of love, but after two-plus years of labor, love is about all I have to offer. It will never fade.”

Following Whedon’s departure however it was alleged by Justice League star Ray Fisher that his sudden exit from the series wasn’t a personal decision, but one mandated by WarnerMedia after their investigation into allegations of abusive and unprofessional behavior on the set of the film’s notorious reshoots. WarnerMedia nor Whedon have commented on that, but the timing with Whedon’s exit and the conclusion of their investigation into the matter.

The Nevers, which was first announced to be in the works in 2018, is a historical-sci fi hybrid set in the last years of Victoria’s reign, London is beset by the “Touched”: people — mostly women — who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities, some charming, some very disturbing. Among them are Amalia True (Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. They are the champions of this new underclass, making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces — to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.

The series also stars James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Denis O’Hare, and Nick Frost.

The Nevers is reportedly still currently targeting a 2021 release date on HBO.