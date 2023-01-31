Westworld and Other Warner Bros. Shows To Stream Free at New Homes

A slew of television programs canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery are getting a second life on the free streaming services Roku and Tubi. When Warner Bros. Discovery announced it was ending HBO Max shows such as Westworld, it came with the news that the company was looking to license its content out for FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) channels. While we wait to see if Warner Bros. Discovery launches its own FAST offering, at least some of your favorite TV shows can be found at other companies. "As a company with the largest film and TV library in the industry, we have a unique opportunity to increase our addressable market and drive real value, and we plan to move quickly," WBD CEO David Zaslav said in November.

Roku will launch its Warner Bros. Discovery-focused FAST channels in the spring. It's content will consist of programs from across the WBD portfolio, such as Westworld, The Bachelor, Cake Boss, Say Yes to the Dress, and F-Boy Island. The Roku Channel is also adding around 2,000 hours of on-demand content from HBO, HBO Max, Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, and more.

14 WBD FAST channels and more than 225 ad-supported on-demand titles totalling over 2,000 hours are also coming to Tubi starting February 1st. Three of those channels – WB TV Reality, WB TV Series and WB TV Family – include Westworld, Raised by Wolves, Legendary, F-Boy Island, The Nevers, Finding Magic Mike, Head of the Class, and The Time Traveler's Wife.

Tubi and Roku Comment on Adding Warner Bros. Discovery Channels

Tubi also has 11 more FAST channels dedicated to WBD content in the lifestyles, homes, classic movies, education, mysteries, and weddings categories. New titles for Tubi include Cake Boss, My Cat From Hell, Breaking Amish, Caribbean Life, How It's Made, Paranormal Lockdown, The Tomorrow People, and My Five Wives, with select seasons of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise.

"We love working with world-class, cutting-edge partners like the Roku Channel. Their innovative platforms provide us with new ways to bring our valuable content to fans across the country," David Decker, president of content sales for Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement. "Tubi's innovative platform and these new channels are one more way we are bringing Warner Bros. Discovery's vast array of content to our fans. Tubi is an incredible client, and we're excited to expand our relationship with these new channels."

"Warner Bros. Discovery has a catalog that TV lovers can't get enough of and Tubi is proudly making many of these recent hits from Warner Bros. Discovery available to new audiences this month," said Adam Lewinson, Tubi's chief content officer.

Rob Holmes, Roku's VP of programming, added: "The rapid expansion of premium content on FAST is a win for both the viewer and content owner, as well as advertisers looking to reach these audiences through well-known programming. We're delighted to be one of Warner Bros. Discovery's inaugural FAST partners, and we look forward to introducing its incredible TV series, films and entertainment brands to a whole new audience on the Roku Channel."