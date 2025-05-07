Foundation Season 3 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date (& Huge Time Jump)

Foundation, Apple TV+’s epic space opera, returns this July for its third season. Apple released the first teaser trailer for Foundation Season 3 on Wednesday. With Season 3 jumping more than 150 years into the future, the new trailer teases the beginning of the Third Seldon Crisis. These crises are all part of Hari Seldon’s predicted path for the universe, as mapped out with psychohistory. However, Seldon’s future may not go exactly as he foresaw thanks to the rise of a new force, the powerful mentalic warlord called The Mule. Viewers will find out when the 10-episode Foundation Season 3 premieres on July 11th, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Foundation is an adaptation of sci-fi legend Isaac Asimov’s series of Foundation stories. The Apple TV+ series stars Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, as well as Lou Llobell. Here’s Apple’s official Foundation Season 3 synopsis:

Play video

“Set 152 years after the events of season two, The Foundation has become increasingly established far beyond its humble beginnings while the Cleonic Dynasty’s Empire has dwindled. As both of these galactic powers forge an uneasy alliance, a threat to the entire galaxy appears in the fearsome form of a warlord known as “The Mule” whose sights are set on ruling the universe by use of physical and military force, as well as mind control. It’s anyone’s guess who will win, who will lose, who will live and who will die as Hari Seldon, Gaal Dornick, the Cleons and Demerzel play a potentially deadly game of intergalactic chess.”

Foundation is returning for its first new season since Foundation Season 2 debuted in 2023. Though Apple renewed the series early, Foundation Season 3 paused production multiple times, first due to the Hollywood labor strikes and then again due to issues with its budget. During that process, executive producer David S. Goyer relinquished some of his directing duties in the third season, though he remained involved in a writing and producing capacity.

Foundation Season 3 adds several new members to the show’s cast. These include Cherry Jones, Brandon P. Bell, Synnøve Karlsen, Cody Fern, Tómas Lemarquis, Alexander Siddig, Oscar-winner Troy Kotsur, and Pilou Asbæk. Foundation‘s returning cast includes Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton, Terrence Mann, and Rowena King.

Skydance Television produces Foundation for Apple. David S. Goyer serves as the series’ executive producer, with Bill Bost, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Matt Thunell, Robyn Asimov, David Kob, Christopher J. Byrne, Leigh Dana Jackson, Jane Espenson, and Roxann Dawson also serving as executive producers.

Apple TV+ has become a streaming destination for big-budget sci-fi productions. In addition to Foundation, Apple TV+ is also home to acclaimed series such as Silo, Severance, and For All Mankind, with the highly-anticipated Murderbot soon to join those ranks.

Foundation Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Apple TV+. Foundation Season 3 debuts on Apple TV+ on July 11th.