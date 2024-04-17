For All Mankind Renewed for Season 5, Spin-Off Series Announced

For All Mankind is not only coming back to Apple TV+ for a fifth season, but there's also a spinoff series in the works. The critically acclaimed space drama was an instant hit for Apple TV+ when it debuted back in 2019, with some of its praises calling it "the best-written show on all of television" and "superior sci-fi." With its fourth season wrapped up, Apple has made sure fans continue to get their seasonal dosage of space adventure. For All Mankind is officially renewed for Season 5, and Star City is a planned spinoff to continue expanding the universe.

For All Mankind creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi are behind the Star City spinoff series, which will be showrun by Nedivi and Wolpert. Both series are produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

"Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind," said executive producers Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. "The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony."

"With each new season, For All Mankind continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt and Ben," said Matt Cherniss head of programming for Apple TV+. "There is so much to explore and, we along with our partners at Sony, can't wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing For All Mankind universe."

What is the For All Mankind spinoff series Star City about?

A robust expansion of the For All Mankind universe, Star City is a propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race – when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward. Star City is created by Matt Wolpert, Ben Nedivi, and Ronald D. Moore. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

For All Mankind is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein and Kira Snyder. For All Mankind is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

All four seasons of For All Mankind are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.