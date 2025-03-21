Severance Season 3 Officially Confirmed by Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has officially renewed Severance for a third season following the record-breaking success of Season 2, which concluded with a 76-minute finale. The psychological thriller has become the streaming platform’s most-watched series ever, surpassing all three seasons of Ted Lasso and cementing its status as Apple’s flagship show. This renewal comes as no surprise, as executive producer Ben Stiller had previously confirmed that a writers’ room was already actively developing the next chapter even before the official announcement. The Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series, starring Adam Scott, will continue its narrative about Lumon Industries employees whose memories are surgically divided between their work and personal lives.

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said executive producer and director Stiller in the renewal announcement. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.” The playful statement references the show’s central premise of memory separation between work and personal lives. Star and executive producer Adam Scott also expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the series with a similar in-universe joke: “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast & crew, Apple and the whole Severance team. Oh hey also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

“The idea of getting to make more Severance with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined,” added creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson. “I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread, and malice with these truly incredible people.” Finally, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, emphasized the show’s significance to the platform: “What Ben, Dan, Adam and the talented cast and crew behind Severance have brought to the screen is undeniable magic. We’re so proud to be the home for this brilliant series and look forward to audiences experiencing what’s in store for season three.”

When Can We Expect Season 3 of Severance?

Image courtesy of Apple TV+

While Apple TV+ didn’t provide a specific release window for Season 3 of Severance, it’s unlikely fans will have to wait another three years as they did between the first and second seasons. Stiller has repeatedly assured audiences that the production timeline will be significantly compressed this time around. “No, the plan is not to [wait three years],” Stiller told Jason and Travis Kelce on their New Heights podcast. “Hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon.” The extended delay between the first two seasons was largely attributable to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that impacted production schedules across the industry, circumstances that shouldn’t affect the third season’s development.

With the writers’ room already assembled and preliminary work underway since late 2024, production could potentially begin by late 2025. Stiller previously revealed that Season 2 required 186 days of shooting followed by extensive post-production. Applying a similar timeline without major industry disruptions suggests Season 3 could realistically premiere in early 2027, though Apple may prioritize an accelerated schedule for its showcase series.

Both seasons of Severance are currently available on Apple TV+

