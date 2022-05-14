Fox Cancels Two Shows After One Season

✖

ABC has officially cancelled two of its freshman shows. On Friday, it was announced that the network has axed both Our Kind of People and Pivoting, after each show lasted for a season. These mark the second and third shows to be cancelled by ABC this season, following the freshman drama The Big Leap earlier this year. The network still has a number of shows that have unclear fates — the dramas 911, 911: Lone Star, and The Resident; the live-action comedies Call Me Kat and Welcome to Flatch, and the animated series Duncanville and Housebroken.

Our Kind of People is based on Lawrence Otis Graham's 1999 book Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class. Set in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, the series followed the journey of single mother Angela Vaughn as she sets out to reclaim her family's name. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother's past that will turn her world upside-down. The series starred Yaya DaCosta, Nadine Ellis, Lance Gross, Rhyon Nicole Brown, Alana Kaya Bright, Kyle Bary, Joe Morton, and Morris Chestnut. The series premiered in September of 2021, and aired a total of twelve episodes.

"Knock on wood that we get a Season 2," series creator Karin Gist recently told Deadline. "The studio and the network have been so supportive. I think they're creatively happy with the show, so I think it's a really good and positive sign. I have lots of great ideas for Season 2 that I'll be pitching very soon. I'm very, very encouraged by the possibility of continuing to tell this story because I think we still have so much more to do."

In Pivoting, after the sudden death of their friend Coleen, three middle-aged friends, Amy, Jodie and Sarah, decide that life is short and they must "pivot" their lives in new directions. As they each make impulsive choices in an attempt to find happiness, it strengthens their friendship. The series starred Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes.

"I was chasing a comedy," Goodwin shared in an interview with LaughingPlace. "I've been looking to, on a very surface level, cry to make people laugh instead of crying to make people cry... I had talked and talked about this with one of my best friends, Whitney Cummings, who created 2 Broke Girls... She said, 'Have you read Pivoting by Liz Astrof, who's one of my favorite writers?' And I called my reps and said, 'Why didn't you send me Pivoting by Liz Astrof, who's one of Whitney Cummings' favorite writers?' And, so, Whitney actually is the one who sent me this script, and then I went after this ferociously because I felt like it was exactly what I wanted and that it's completely relatable."

