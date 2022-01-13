FOX Delays New Series, Originally Set to Air This Month, Back to the Fall Due to COVID-19

One of the most anticipated new shows of the winter is getting hit with a pretty massive delay. Monarch, the new series on FOX starring Susan Sarandon and Trace Adkins, was set to be the network’s biggest release of the midseason, with plenty of advertising effort put behind it leading up to its series premiere. It was even slated to debut after the NFC Championship Game, giving it a bigger audience. On Wednesday, just over two weeks before the premiere, FOX announced that Monarch was being pushed back to next season.

Monarch‘s January 30th premiere is no longer happening, with COVID-related difficulties to blame. Instead of pushing the series back by a few weeks, FOX is hoping to give it an even bigger push by waiting until the fall TV season. At that time, the entire first season should be completed, and there won’t be more delays to worry about.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, Monarch, is a top priority for Fox Entertainment in 2022,” a Fox Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement. “Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule Monarch’s January 30 debut to the Fall.”

“As the cornerstone of Fox’s new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes,” the statement continued. “We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is Monarch.”

Sarandon stars in Monarch as Dottle Cantrell Roman, the matriarch in a country music dynasty, while Adkins takes on the role of Albie Roman. The series also stars Anna Friel, Beth Ditto, Martha Higareda, Emma Milani, Inglo Pascual, and Joshua Sasse. You can check out the synopsis below.

“Texas-sized, multigenerational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of their success is a lie. When their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy, Nicky Roman, the heir to the crown, already battling an industry stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy.”

Are you disappointed to see Monarch heading to next season? Let us know in the comments!